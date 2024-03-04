François Hollande now France’s third most popular political figure as he ‘plots comeback’

He was among France’s most unpopular presidents when he left office.

So low were his approval ratings at the end of his mandate in 2017 - 3 per cent wanted him to run for re-election – that François Hollande chose not to have a crack at a second term, paving the way for Emmanuel Macron’s election.

However, the 69-year-old Socialist has bounced back to such an extent that he is now France’s third most popular political figure after Gabriel Attal, the French prime minister, and Edouard Philippe, Mr Macron’s former prime minister, according to an Ifop poll out in February.

And with his Socialist Party embroiled in a controversial alliance with the hard-Left under Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Greens, Mr Hollande now reportedly believes there could be a way for him to return to front-line politics “through a mouse hole”, according to aides cited by Le Figaro.

“President Hollande has aroused a real and constant fervour in the various trips he has made since leaving the Élysée Palace. But for the past two or three years, there has been increasing talk of his return,” a close aide told the conservative newspaper.

While the same source said he was not “thinking about” another crack at the presidency in 2027, another Socialist Party figure told the paper: “If he can come back, he will come back.”

Looking back in December at his five-year mandate from 2012 to 2017, Mr Hollande said: “I’d thought of a campaign slogan if I’d stood for re-election. It was ‘All things considered, it wasn’t so bad’.”

Gaspard Gantzer, his former Elysée spin doctor, said: “For the first time, I think that his re-election in 2027 is possible, I feel that something is happening.”

‘They still like me’

Compared with the younger politicians, his experience could work in his favour, as it has with a string of older leaders around the world, he claimed.

In his editorial, Le Figaro’s Guillaume Tabard said Mr Hollande is convinced that there is a place for a leader of a “governing Left” between the increasingly Right-leaning Mr Macron and virulently Leftist Mr Mélenchon, both of whom are a turnoff for the majority of centre-Left voters.

“Imagine that the Socialist Party scores well in the European elections. The reformist Left would have a substantial space before the presidential election. But with which candidate? Apart from Hollande, I can’t think of anyone who’s good enough to pull it off,” said Mr Gantzer.

Olivier Faure, the current head of the Socialist Party, who has thrown in his lot with the Leftists and Greens, said: “He needs the Left to be knocked out to hope for a situation that would be profitable for him.”

Mr Hollande will in the coming weeks bring out a book explaining the European Union for children.

Asked why he was so popular with young French people, he recently said: “For those aged between 18 and 25, I’m the president of their childhood. There was Father Christmas and the president. I was the president. They still like me.”

