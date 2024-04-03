Framingham Teachers Union demonstrates outside City Hall a day before key budget vote

FRAMINGHAM — The School Committee is proposing a fiscal 2025 school budget that's nearly 6% higher than the current year's budget.

The Framingham Teachers Association (FTA) says it's not enough.

FTA members demonstrated Tuesday outside City Hall, calling for an additional $6 million to the School Committee's $174.2 million budget proposal for fiscal 2025, which begins July 1. FTA President Christine Mulroney argues that if the city raised its tax rate by the full amount allowed — 2.5% of the current year's tax levy — that will add another $6 million to the School Committee's proposed budget.

"We're asking the mayor and the city to tax to the full 2.5%, which will close the gap and not eliminate any positions that are front-facing to students," Mulroney told the Daily News.

Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, right, speaks with teachers demonstrating in front of City Hall, April 2, 2024. Framingham Teachers Association members say the city's current budget proposal for 2024-25 is $6 million short of "what is needed to provide the staff and services necessary to meet the needs of students."

Mulroney said closing the $6 million shortfall would address increased class sizes; shortages of classroom aides; provide competitive salaries; and expand pre-kindergarten programs.

"We're hoping the city passes a budget to give the schools a full budget and the full services they need," said Robin Brooks-Rodriguez, a teacher at Cameron Middle School, outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Sisitsky expresses support for larger school budget

Trevor Olson, a teacher at Framingham High School, said it's the city's duty to fund the schools instead of rolling the dice with state funding.

"We need to have our tax dollars paying for our schools," he said.

Members of the Framingham Teachers Association demonstrate in front of City Hall, April 2, 2024.

Mayor Charlie Sisitsky spoke with FTA members outside city offices. Sisitsky told the Daily News that he's supportive of raising property taxes to more fully fund the school system.

Framingham Public Schools are running on a $164.8 million budget for fiscal 2024, which ends June 30. The School Committee has proposed a total operating budget of roughly $174.2 million — a nearly 6% increase — for 2025.

But that fiscal 2025 proposal is down from a previously pitched $179.6 million during a School Committee meeting on March 6, with school officials at the time citing increased expenses from the NRT bus contract ($2.5 million) and special education ($3.25 million increase).

Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is shown emerging from City Hall to speak with Framingham teachers about the proposed fiscal 2025 school budget, April 2, 2024.

The School Committee whittled more than $3.4 million from the original budget proposal. It cited so-called "turnover savings" — vacant positions that are no longer expected to be filled, and planned reductions to budget increase requests for different departments.

Further complicating next year's budget is that Framingham's increase in so-called Chapter 70 funding — state aid — will be much smaller in fiscal 2025 than it was for the current year.

The state has said Framingham will receive about $85.9 million in Chapter 70 funding for fiscal 2025. Local school officials say that's about a $900,000 increase — 1% — over the current year, and a far smaller incraese than the approximately $16 million boost the city received last year.

Last year's big increase in state aid meant the city contributed up to $10 million less to its school budget than it needed to into the past.

The School Committee is expected to vote today on a fiscal 2025 school budget, after which it is then submitted to Sisitksy. He is tasked with presenting a budget to the City Council by May 1, per the city's charter.

