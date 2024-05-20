Framingham State awards degrees to 552 newest graduates at commencement exercises

WORCESTER — Framingham State University President Nancy Niemi told the Class of 2024 on Sunday that although there's no guarantee they'll finish what they start, they were able to earn their bachelor's degrees with the help of faculty and staff.

"I know the university began this work of degree earning with the basic understanding that you would invest time, energy and resources and we would invest the time, energy and resources and together we would help you earn a college degree that represents deep and useful knowledge, perspective and skills," Niemi told the new graduates.

Sunday's commencement was held at Worcester's DCU Center, resulting in 552 bachelor's degrees being conferred. A previous ceremony held the week prior conferred 282 master's degrees.

Niemi praised graduates for putting in the work.

"Through time, thought, dialogue, commute, work in a job that pays the bills, campus activities, too many cups of coffee, late assignments, sports competitions, library excursions and French toast sticks, it’s been our mission to help you meet all of these things," she said.

She urged graduates to thank those who were there to support them, and how they changed the graduates' lives forever.

Student speaker tells students to live their true selves

For the student remarks, Rami Khalil, a history major, took the podium.

He advised his peers: "Be sure to take the time to thank the people who wanted nothing more than to watch you become the best version of yourself that you could possibly be."

Dr. Alisha Moreland-Capuia addresses graduates of Framingham State University during cxommencement exercises at the DCU Center in Worcester, May 19, 2024.

Khalil, graduating cum laude, also spoke of his experiences of having lymphoma as well being Palestinian. Later, he told graduates to live out their true selves.

"To live by one’s truth is to understand that you must never compromise on your character, living your life as you see fit and understanding that no amount of obsession and expectation of one another will bring you closer to happiness," Khalil said. "Live your personal truth."

Honorary degree conferred to doctor

An honorary degree was bestowed upon Dr. Alisha Moreland-Capuia, founder and director of the Institute for Trauma-Informed Systems Change at McLean Hospital, a Harvard-affiliated psychiatric hospital in Belmont. She is also an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and affiliate clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine.

Moreland-Capuia and her husband founded The Capuia Foundation, whose mission is to help the people of Angola rebuild their country following decades of civil war — a cause of great personal importance to her family.

In her address, Moreland-Capuia spoke to graduates about hope. She used a quote from Angola: "We have suffered, but yet we hope."

Toward the end of her nearly 30-minute remarks, Moreland-Capuia told the graduates: "I also want you to know that your pain matters, your purpose matters, your joy matters, your hope matters, your dreams matters. I am literally changing the world with love and I invite you to do the same. You are bright, you are loved, you are beautiful, you matter.”

FSU faculty honored at commencement

Along with the conferring of degrees, eight faculty members and one alumni were recognized for honors:

Roberta Ward Walsh received the President's Medal. Walsh, an emeritus professor at Florida Gulf Coast University and a 1966 Framingham State graduate, established a master of public administration program at FGCU. She also established a scholarship to Framingham State for a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School, in her hometown. And she established a scholarship for Framingham State graduates to attend Suffolk Law School, her late husband's alma mater.

Four tenured or tenure-track faculty received distinguished faculty awards. They include:

Dawn Vreven, Distinguished Faculty Award for Excellence in Reaching.

Folashadé Solomon, Distinguished Faculty Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Practice.

Michael Harrison, Distinguished Faculty Award for Excellence in Advising

Cara Pina, Distinguished Faculty Award for Excellence in Service

Also, four visiting faculty received Distinguished Visiting Faculty Awards for their respective schools:

Elizabeth Banks, College of Arts and Humanities

Peter Moynihan, College of Business

Anne Roberti, College of Education and Social and Behavioral Sciences

Santosha Adhibhatta, College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)

