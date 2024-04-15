Framingham public housing renovation is nearly finished. When the units will be upgraded

FRAMINGHAM — The second and largest phase to redevelop the largest housing project in the city is underway, as Carlson Crossing West held a formal groundbreaking ceremony earlier this week to recognize a $42 million overhaul of its 68 units.

The second phase will result in 17 existing buildings in Carlson Crossing West being remodeled. Those buildings house 12 one-bedroom apartments; 20 two-bedroom apartments; 32 three-bedroom apartments; and four four-bedroom apartments.

As of April 11, the project was approximately 80% completed.

The first phase of the redevelopment, Carlson Crossing North, was completed in April 2023. It resulted in three handicap-accessible units being constructed. The second phase is currently set to be completed late this summer.

Renovations are ongoing at Carlson Crossing, as part of a $42 million renovation to Framingham's largest public housing project.

The third and final phase, Carlson Crossing East, will see 14 buildings and 57 units renovated, as well as renovations to a playground and campus center. That work is expected to begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027.

Paul Landers, executive director of the Framingham Housing Authority, a government agency that operates and manages public housing in the city, said renovations will provide more handicap-accessible housing units to Framingham’s low-income housing inventory, something which the city needs.

Carlson Crossing project is 'groundbreaking moment in Framingham'

“A project of this scale really is a groundbreaking moment in Framingham," he said. "One hundred and thirty-two families in total, including seven families that are in need of handicap accessibility, will have an affordable place to live."

Formerly known as Beaver Street Federal Public Housing, Carlson Crossing is on Carlson Road, across from Harmony Grove Elementary School. Constructed in the 1950s, the 17-acre site received a $22 million tax-exempt federal bond last year to help complete the renovations. The FHA also received $19.7 million in federal low-income tax credits from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development for the project.

“The financing for these projects is always the most difficult part, (because) there are many competing projects in cities across the state, and we're fortunate to be able to secure this funding,” Landers said. “We're looking forward to getting a similar level of funding for the third and final phase of the project, and we're working on that right now.”

In 2021, the FHA received approval from the federal government to redevelop Carlson Crossing, as long as the project was committed to providing low-income housing for tenants. Carlson Crossing is home to residents who make at or below 30% of the area median income. Along with The Musterfield at Concord Place on Arsenal Road, it's the largest housing project in the city.

“The project is pretty much a gut-rehab of the existing property," Landers said. "We have never had accessible units on that side of the site either, so we're adding seven accessible units that they have never had before."

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham housing project's $42 million renovations underway