Framingham police officer has filed suit against city over denial of insurance coverage

FRAMINGHAM — A Framingham police officer is suing the city, saying it won't approve insurance payments for two workplace injuries.

Officer Jeannette Dones-Linehan filed the lawsuit Feb. 23 in Middlesex Superior Court, alleging the city is wrongfully denying her request to have her medical expenses indemnified.

"During her lengthy career, she has sustained multiple injuries while on duty, including a neck injury sustained when Officer Dones-Linehan was rear-ended in her police cruiser and a knee injury sustained when she slipped and fell on ice while working a traffic detail," according to the lawsuit. "The city has unlawfully denied Officer Dones-Linehan's request for indemnification of medical expenses for both injuries."

A Framingham police officer is suing the city, saying it won't approve insurance payments for two workplace injuries.

Salary survey: Which Framingham, Marlborough and Milford employees made the most in 2021? Here's a list

Dones-Linehan suffered a neck injury on Oct. 9, 2001, when her cruiser was rear-ended while she was on duty. She was diagnosed with a lower neck sprain. According to the lawsuit, she continued to work despite the pain never fully going away.

The slip-and-fall injury occurred on Jan. 20, 2022, while working a detail. She immediately reported the injury to her supervisor, and said her right knee and shoulder were hurt.

Officer reports slip-and-fall caused older injury to flare up

According to the lawsuit, Dones-Linehan did not seek immediate medical assistance, but the more recent incident did cause her old neck injury to flare up.

The city's claims administrator approved a series of medical appointments for her knee, including physical therapy, acupuncture and an MRI, according to the lawsuit.

In the fall of 2023, Dones-Linehan's knee pain intensified. She requested treatment, but the claims administrator denied it, in part because she had not sought any medical help since 2001 — when she suffered the neck injury.

"The denial appeared to be describing the wrong injury," according to the lawsuit.

Despite going back and forth with city attorneys, Dones-Linehan's injuries were never indemnified.

Officer's lawsuit seeks reimbursement, have injuries indemnified

Her lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money to reimburse her for money she spent or lost; to have the city indemnify her injuries; and any other amount of money the court thinks should be awarded.

City officials declined to comment on the lawsuit."

"The city is aware of the lawsuit filed," spokeswoman Susan Petroni wrote in an email. "It is the city’s policy not to comment on pending litigation."

The city has until June 24 to respond to Dones-Linehan's lawsuit.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham police officer sues over payments for workplace injuries