Framingham High School has just named its third principal in less than two years

FRAMINGHAM — Superintendent of Schools Robert Tremblay announced the appointment of Framingham High School's third principal in less than two years, as Mark Albright takes over the position after serving in an interim capacity.

Albright has held several positions at the high school over the past 17 years, including math teacher, working in the Special Education Department and as a housemaster, vice principal and interim principal.

"Mr. Albright brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the field of education, and I am confident that his leadership will guide us toward greater achievements and growth in this new chapter at Framingham High," Tremblay stated in a letter to parents dated Tuesday.

Albright was named interim principal earlier this school year, after Principal Amy Gerade was placed on administrative leave. Gerade was principal since the start of the 2023-24 school year, after she herself served as an interim after Carolyn Banach went on family medical leave during the previous school year.

Gerade, who became the district's director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in the Office of Teaching and Learning (which oversees curriculum for grades 6-12) upon returning from leave this school year, announced that she would resign from the district on June 30.

Superintendent praises Albright for his leadership, teamwork

As interim principal, Albright has had to navigate several issues, including a recent student survey finding that more Framingham High students were feeling unsafe while in school. Tremblay praised Albright in his letter to families for the leadership he has shown in working with all members of the district.

"Mr. Albright’s recent tenure as interim principal highlighted his leadership abilities, successfully overseeing daily operations, increasing focus on safety and communication, and fostering a positive teaching and learning environment for staff and students," Tremblay wrote.

Albright, who lives in Framingham, said he's excited to take on the job, citing the time he has spent in the community as both an educator and a parent.

"The opportunity to officially step into the principal role at a school that has meant so much to me and my family fills me with immense pride," Albright told the Daily News. "My connection to Framingham is deeply personal; not only have I worked here, but we've also raised our children here, witnessing their own journey from the earliest days at BLOCKS to their time at Framingham High and beyond."

