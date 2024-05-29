Framingham City Council votes to create regional fire, police dispatch center

FRAMINGHAM — A proposal for a joint regional dispatch center that will handle 911 calls for Framingham and Natick has been approved by the Framingham City Council.

The council voted unanimously at its May 21 meeting to approve the creation of the regional dispatch center. The agreement ties the city into working with Natick to agree on the establishment, operation and maintenance of the dispatch center by constructing, equipping, staffing, maintaining and operating the facility.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the Natick Select Board, which is expected to vote on it during an upcoming meeting. If Natick does give approval, the application will be submitted to the state to receive grant funding for the project.

The City of Framingham purchased this building at 188 Concord St. last year. It will be used to house a new regional dispatch center for Framingham and Natick.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said during the May 21 meeting that Framingham has two dispatch centers, one each for its fire and police departments, but they're in outdated locations.

“For a number of years, Framingham has been talking about creating a new, joint-dispatch center," Sisitsky said. "Currently, we have dual dispatch centers, operating out of the Route 9 fire station and police station. Both of those sites are functionally obsolete, require very expensive upgrades and there just isn’t enough room in those buildings for them to operate properly."

The mayor said he's been negotiating with the fire and police chiefs since he was elected in November 2021 about solving the dispatch issue, with the conclusion being that a new joint location is the most logical step to take.

Framingham then became aware of a state program, the Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center Grant Program, which offers state funding to communities that share dispatch centers. After some discussion with neighboring towns, Sisitsky said Natick was interested in a partnership.

“We reached out to our neighbors and Natick was very interested in it because they had some issues with their dispatching and they saw a need to upgrade to new equipment," Sisitsky said. "This was an ideal situation for both Framingham and Natick to access these statewide grants."

Project could save as much as $8 million for communities

The dispatch center will be at 188 Concord St., a building the city purchased last year for $2 million.

Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said during the May 21 meeting that by applying for a grant now, the program covers 100% of all costs associated with the establishment of the dispatch center through fiscal 2026.

“Right now, the first two years of the cost associated with the dispatch center would be covered by the state grant,” Dutcher said. “That includes construction, purchasing of equipment, training and everything else.”

Dutcher noted that the cost savings would be in the neighborhood of $8 million for the city.

“The equipment is from dispatch consoles, to space needs, and we have real issues in our current operation," he said. "We can standardize our protocols, have technology upgrades, this is very important for us."

Adequate staffing is biggest issue in Natick

Natick Town Administrator Jamie Errickson said the issue in his town has been less about space and more about getting adequate staffing.

"We've had a really hard time getting the right number of staffing at our current dispatch center, especially coming out of the pandemic," he said. "A regional center, in addition to helping us upgrade our technology, will make it easier for adequate staffing, and will allow for more upward movement within the dispatch offices, as dispatchers can become supervisors or eventually executive directors."

The dispatch center would be run by an executive director, an independent position that would be an employee of the regional dispatch center, and not directly under the supervision of either municipal leader.

"We want to ensure that whoever is the executive director of the center knows that that the program can run smoothly under their leadership," Errickson said.

The state has been providing consolidation into regional dispatch centers with grants in order to make state monitoring of 911 calls easier. Massachusetts is an outlier in that historically, each municipality has had its own dispatch center, or in the case of Framingham, two of them.

The state has more than 200 dispatch centers.

