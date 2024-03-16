FRA decision on back burner, legislative session reaches halfway point

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers are officially halfway through the legislative session, and still have an important multi-billion-dollar tax to renew.

The Federal Reimbursement Allowance Program, or FRA, is a tax collected from medical providers. It brings in more than $4 billion and benefits over a million Missourians.

Yet the legislation seems to be on the back burner.

Some Senators say they want to pass separate legislation to defund Planned Parenthood before taking up the FRA.

