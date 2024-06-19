FPL receives 1.3M in storm recovery costs from Hurricanes Ian, Nicole

Florida Power and Light will receive its final recovery assistance after storms hit the state in 2022.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved Tuesday that $1.3 million would be awarded to the utility company for recovery costs due to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

This money will be used to return funds to customers after state regulators signed off on the utility’s costs related to storm damage.

The final PSC-approved recovery amount will be compared to the FPL storm recovery charges.

Any costs under or over the amount will appear as a non-fuel energy charge on bills for one month.

