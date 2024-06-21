FPL partnerships in Florida deliver free storm meal kits to seniors around Florida

It bears repeating again: Every forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season calls for an above-normal number of tropical storms and hurricanes.

The time to prepare is before a storm is on the horizon and heading toward Florida.

“Get prepared, stay prepared. That is the best way to reduce risk,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.

"Severe weather and emergencies can happen at any moment, which is why individuals and communities need to be prepared today," said FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks.

But what if you're unable to build a hurricane kit with basic water and food supplies?

Florida Power & Light is partnering with more than 25 other organizations to deliver more than 28,000 storm preparedness meal kits to nearly 10,000 seniors across 30 Florida counties.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting there is an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near normal season and a 5% chance for a below normal season.

NHC forecasters predict:

17-25 named storms

8-13 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

A major hurricane is a Category 3 storm or higher, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Chances high a hurricane may hit Florida in 2024

Tropical storm and hurricane analog landfall locations.

Colorado State University is predicting Florida has a 96% forecast probability of being impacted by a named storm and a 75% chance of being impacted by a hurricane.

Chances are 44% Florida will be impacted by a major hurricane.

FPL partnering with organizations to help 'most vulnerable customers'

"We recognize Florida’s senior population is one of the most vulnerable groups when it comes to hurricane preparedness, as some seniors face mobility challenges and may be unable to stock up on vital supplies," said Katia Saint-Preux, FPL community relations lead.

"To address this, FPL partners with community organizations across the state each year to identify underserved seniors at the start of the hurricane season. We see this as a way to help some of our most vulnerable customers with a vital need so that they can better prepare for what’s forecasted to be a very active hurricane season."

FPL helping deliver 28,000+ meal kits

FPL teams and volunteers are working alongside more than 25 partner organizations across the state to deliver more than 28,000 storm preparedness meal kits to nearly 10,000 seniors across 30 Florida counties, Saint-Preux said.

What counties were chosen to receive the meal kits?

Seniors in 30 counties across the state will receive — or have received — the meal kits:

Escambia

Santa Rosa

Okaloosa

Walton

Bay

Washington

Holmes

Jackson

Calhoun

Gadsden

Miami-Dade

Broward

Hendry

Charlotte

Sarasota

Collier (Golden Gate)

Desoto

Glades

Manatee - Bradenton, Parrish

Lee

St. Lucie

Palm Beach

Okeechobee

Martin

Volusia

Putnam

Nassau - Callahan

Flagler

Brevard

Indian River

How were the counties chosen?

The Florida Council of Aging was able to select local partner agencies primarily within FPL’s service area throughout the state to assist with distributing the hurricane meal kits, Saint-Preux said.

"These agencies typically have underserved seniors as clients, who are the customers we are hoping to help with this initiative.

"In Lee County we partnered directly with Community Cooperative, and in Palm Beach County we partnered directly with Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches, working with both agencies to support their underserved senior clients," Saint-Preux said.

What is in the hurricane meal kits?

Meals and snacks vary slightly from county to county but each hurricane preparedness meal kit contains three days of shelf-stable meals, water, snacks and a comprehensive storm preparedness guide available in English, Spanish or Haitian Creole.

Didn't get a hurricane meal kit but need some help?

"Underserved seniors located in FPL’s service territory are encouraged to reach out to their local Florida Council on Aging partner organization to inquire about receiving food security assistance during storm season," Saint-Preux said.

Visit FCOA.org for more information about organizations and contact information.

FPL storm guide for seniors

FPL suggestions on how seniors can prepare for severe weather

As you prepare for this storm season, make sure to contact your local social service agencies as early as possible if you require assistance, and have a storm plan in place, Saint-Preux said.

Some storm plan options include:

Stay home: If you don’t live in an evacuation zone or a manufactured/mobile home, you can stay home if you take these precautions: Establish a “safe room” in an interior room with no windows. Bring needed supplies. Make sure that your home is secure and shuttered. Ask neighbors to assist with preparations, if necessary.



Stay with local friends: If you plan to stay with family or friends in a safe area during a hurricane: Call them in advance. Make sure they will be ready for you. Have a backup plan in case they are out of town. If you are caring for a loved one with medical needs, review considerations enclosed.



Relocate outside the area: If you relocate because you live in an evacuation zone and/or a mobile/manufactured home: Have a full tank of gas and a current, easy-to-read map handy. Leave early and know where you are going. If you are traveling to a hotel, make sure that you have a reservation as many hotels, even those far away, will fill up quickly.

Go to a shelter: When going to a shelter, prepare in case of extended stay and take these precautions: Make sure that the shelter is open and available before you go. Shelters fill quickly and it is important to secure your spot early. Check with your shelter officials on supplies you can bring with you or if they allow pets. Transportation assistance may be available in your community.



