FPL & Council on Aging to deliver hurricane meal kits to Volusia County seniors

Some Central Florida senior citizens will soon be able to rest a little easier this hurricane season.

Florida Power & Light is teaming up this week with Council on Aging of Volusia County to deliver hurricane supplies to more than 300 residents.

On Tuesday, FPL & COA plan to deliver about 900 meal kits to seniors throughout Volusia County.

Organizers said each kit will include enough non-perishable meals, water and snacks to sustain a person for three days.

The project aims to help seniors who may not be able to leave their homes or receive home-delivered meals after a storm.

