FPD: Officers searching for missing 34-year-old woman

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is searching for a missing 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday.

According to FPD, 34-year-old Casey Elizabeth Johnson left the area of East Mobile Street in Florence and did not come back. Officers say that Johnson was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

FPD says that Johnson is described as a black woman who has black hair and brown eyes. Johnson weighs 185 pounds and is 5’2 tall.

Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Casey Elizabeth Johnson, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.

