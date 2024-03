FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD), says there is an active police presence in a Florence neighborhood.

According to FPD, officers are on the scene located at the 100 block of Enterprise Street in East Florence.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area if they can.

Stay connected with News 19 as we will continue to update this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.