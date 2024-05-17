Foxx draft policy: Won’t prosecute certain cases if from non-public safety traffic stops

COOK COUNTY — Under a new policy draft, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) would not prosecute gun, drug or stolen property cases if they’re the result of what’s considered a non-public safety stop, aka a traffic stop for a reason that doesn’t pose a safety threat.

Examples of a non-public safety stop include being pulled over for an expired plate, registration or a broken light.

The draft policy also states the CCSAO would not prosecute a case if the search was based on consent, but occurred without probable cause.

In a statement Thursday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said:

“If you exist as a black person in this country or a brown person in this country, you to some extent, fear that interaction with police,” said Kobi Guillory, Co-Chair of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. “Because it could result in them taking your life.”

Activists have been fighting for an end to what they refer to as pre-textual traffic stops. Their concerns heightened recently after a tactical team with the Chicago Police Department killed Dexter Reed during a traffic stop where Reed shot an officer in the wrist.

That traffic stop, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said, was because Reed was not wearing a seatbelt. According to Foxx’s draft policy, a seatbelt violation would not be covered as a non-public safety traffic stop.

“What she is saying in her policy is this: We don’t care what traffic code you violated and we don’t care what police officers find after,” said Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd Ward). “I want to see more traffic stops in my ward, they work.”

The proposal is receiving swift pushback from some in City Council and the state government. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tweeted, “This Kim Foxx policy will help keep illegal guns in the hands of criminal offenders, rather than getting them off the streets. Future victims deserve better. Looking forward to a new States Attorney who’ll follow & enforce the law.”

Bob Fioretti, the Republican candidate running to become Cook County’s new state’s attorney, said he would strike the policy down as soon as he takes office, if elected.

“If this policy even makes it in place, I will change it on the first day,” Fioretti said. “We do not need two defense attorneys in the courtroom, and that’s what she’s making happen.”

Fioretti’s Democratic opponent, Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke, declined to comment on the policy.

“We’re going to keep that public pressure on. We’re not going to relent around this just because Kim Foxx is out of office,” Guillory said. “We’re not asking, we’re not begging for an end to pre-textual traffic stops, we’re demanding it.”

CPD issued the following statement in response to a request for comment from WGN News:

“We do not comment on draft policies developed by external agencies. The Superintendent has made clear that our efforts to reduce violent crimes do not center around traffic stops. CPD has seen a significant reduction in traffic stops this year compared to this time last year. Additionally, our officers receive 4th Amendment Training as we emphasize constitutional policing in all of our public safety efforts.” – Chicago Police Department

