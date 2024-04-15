Foxes likely more visible now; what to know

With spring brings rain, allergies and new life for wild animals in South Jersey.

One such animal in the South Jersey area that many residents will begin seeing traveling around soon will be foxes.

These tiny little four-legged nocturnal scavengers will be seen with increased activity during the day due to mating season and the birth of their pups.

There currently are two different species of foxes living in New Jersey, and both — the red fox and the gray fox — are at home in South Jersey.

The state is home to about 10,000 red foxes, which are the more likely species of fox to be seen in as gray foxes tend to stay in woods and rocky areas.

For many residents, seeing a fox maybe surprising and alarming, but they’re typically very timid and easily spooked, experts say.

Most foxes will run or hide from larger prey as they have adapted to only hunting small prey such as rabbits, mice and other small animals.

During this time of year, while foxes are more active, especially with their pups, you may see foxes running around with what looks like another animal stuffed in its mouth.

Do not be worried as more than likely, the animal the fox is simply carrying is their own offspring.

It’s still important not to approach or make contact with foxes and call a wildlife expert if you see one in distress or have concerns.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Foxes carrying their pups this time of year in South Jersey.