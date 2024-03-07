FOX4 Problem Solvers updates on some of the most interesting problem makers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From the questionable dealings of an auto repair shop to a pastor in hot water with his parishioners, it’s time for an update on some of FOX4 Problem Solvers most interesting problem makers.

Let’s start in Merriam, Kansas. That’s where FOX4 Problem Solvers first met Ray Boyles. It was 5 years ago, and we were investigating complaints from two customers who accused Boyles’ repair shop – Corvette Village – of vastly overcharging them for work on their cars.

Although Boyles denied the allegations, four of his customers sued him, including Jason Reece. Reece said he had approved repairs of about $3,000 for his Corvette, but ended up paying $14,000 before he could get his car back from Boyles.

“In hindsight I should have gone out there put the car on a flatbed and had it towed home,” Reece said.

Wyandotte County public works director discusses comments made on recent podcast

A jury found in favor of Reece and the three other customers. It ordered Corvette Village to pay $370,869 in damages and attorney fees for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Across the state line in Missouri, complaints also rolled in about Rev. Travis Frazier, the pastor of the now defunct New Birth Deliverance Ministries on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Among those complaining about Frazier were even members of his own congregation, several of whom had paid Frazier to rent space at the church.

“He wanted the deposit which was the $300 we sent it to him via Cash app,” said Sandra Walker who gave Frazier the money as a deposit to use the fellowship hall for her daughter’s wedding.

Walker never got anything for her money. Neither did Marquita Ryan, Rachel Richardson and Jeffrey Dale.

“To have someone just come in that you trust like a pastor to take your money, yeah it’s hurtful,” said Ryan who had paid Frazier to use the church kitchen for her catering business. “It’s painful.”

Shortly after FOX4 Problem Solvers started reporting on the ill-behaved pastor, he disappeared. We later received multiple reports of Frazier living in Texas and then in Florida.

Then this year, one of his newest victims alerted us to Pastor Frazier’s Florida arrest record. The pastor is behind bars in Jacksonville for not registering as a sex offender and then lying to police about his identity.

Also behind bars is Landon Bell. He’s accused by Missouri homeowners of defrauding them out of thousands of dollars for work he never performed.

“It’s a lifelong dream and it’s gone,” said Darrell Williams, pointing to the mess that Bell had left behind at Williams’ home in Higginsville. Williams estimated that he’s out more than $30,000.

Williams started a Facebook page to warn other homeowners about Bell. It’s on that page that Williams learned he wasn’t alone. There were sixteen homeowners out, in total, more than $137,000.

Read more Problem Solvers investigations on FOX4

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office had promised to investigate, but that was more than a year ago. Besides taking statements from Landon Bell’s many victims, nothing has been done.

That’s a complaint FOX4 Problem Solvers often receives about the attorney general’s office. Missourians wanting help fighting consumer fraud, tell us their pleas were ignored.

But there is some good news. As of March, Bell was finally behind bars, not for defrauding people, but for violating the terms of his probation on a sexual assault conviction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.