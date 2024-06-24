FOX Weather hurricane specialist explains why it could be an active 2024 storm season

The 2024 hurricane season is forecast to be one of the most active on record with many predictions calling for more than 20 named storms.

In preparation, The Palm Beach Post recently convened a panel of emergency managers and hurricane experts to discuss their concerns about the season, what residents should do ahead of a storm, when to evacuate, and what to expect after the storm.

On the panel, was nationally-honored FOX Weather hurricane expert Bryan Norcross, who is celebrated for saving lives in South Florida with his forecast of 1992’s Hurricane Andrew. In the video above, Norcross explains why it could be a hyperactive 2024 season in Florida and the United States.

2024 Hurricane Season Guide: Storm preparation tips, supplies, evacuation zones, insurance info

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: FOX Weather hurricane specialist on 2024 storm season forecast