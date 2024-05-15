Fox Valley Technical College launches program for Congolese refugees to learn about the manufacturing industry

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new program is helping some refugees in the Fox Valley gain the skills necessary to enter the manufacturing industry.

Eighteen Congolese refugees are taking part in the career-accelerated manufacturing program at Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC).

One of the students who completed the course now has a job in the industry. He says, “[I’m] thankful for the teachers, interpreters, and everybody who participated in the program to make it successful because I have learned the ropes, and I feel ready to face the world.”

The 15-week course is separated into 3 levels: CPR training, OSHA 10 training, and forklift training. At the end of the course, students will receive a manufacturing certification and have a graduation ceremony.

Manufacturing operations instructor Peter Lange says, “These groups have been highly intelligent and extremely teachable, with a good mechanical aptitude and outstanding attitudes. They want to support their families. They want to work in the valley. They are very excited about Wisconsin. It’s a win-win situation for sure.”

The program is a collaborative effort with FVTC, Rawhide Youth Services, and Goodwill North Central Wisconsin.

