Fox News retracts Seth Rich conspiracy story as Hannity vows to press on
A controversial Fox News report about the death of a Democratic National Committee employee last summer — a story that had fueled a conspiracy theory that rocketed across right-wing media, but reportedly embarrassed some of the network’s staffers — was retracted by the network Tuesday afternoon. Fox News host Sean Hannity has featured the story heavily and tweeted about it Tuesday afternoon. Newt Gingrich also spoke of the story over the weekend.
1.3k