Fox News Personalities Lose It Over Guest’s Harsh Truth About Donald Trump

A guest reminded Fox News host Harris Faulkner and commentator Tammy Bruce about Donald Trump’s dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and it’s fair to say they weren’t happy.

During a discussion on President Joe Biden’s fitness for office on Monday, Democratic strategist Jonathan Kott said he’d rather have a POTUS “who maybe has a stutter once in a while than one who spews conspiracy theories, racist nonsense, and has dinner with Nazis.”

Bruce fired back by falsely accusing Kott, a former aide to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), of calling “a number of Republicans Nazis and racists.”

“So, I think we can put him in the category of willing to go there,” she railed.

DAMN! Fox News guest Jonathan Kott slammed Trump live on air today saying “I would rather have a president who maybe has a stutter once in a while than one who spews conspiracy theories, racist nonsense, and has dinner with Nazis.” Perfectly said!!! pic.twitter.com/EniOfM47Ub — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 4, 2024

Kott clarified he hadn’t called all Republicans Nazis and was just talking about Trump and his 2022 meal at his Mar-a-Lago home with Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. (Trump later claimed he’d “never heard” of Fuentes before their “very quick dinner”).

But the Fox News personalities didn’t allow Kott’s defense.

“That is a tactic that is not going to work,” raged Bruce. “The American people don’t like it and they are taking it personally. Look at his numbers, it’s not going to work.”

As Faulkner drew the conversation to a close, she told Kott she was withdrawing her earlier praise of him for not name-calling.

“We have to go and I had even said I never heard you talk like that. And, look, five seconds later, I was wrong. Sadly,” she said.

“It’s desperation,” Bruce chimed in.

