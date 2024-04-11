Fox News' Jesse Watters: "If you're making $20 an hour to work at a fast-food restaurant ... Is that six figures?"

Fox News’ Jesse Watters said he thought getting paid $20/hr was around six figures annually.

In a PBD podcast episode that aired on Saturday, Watters and host Patrick Bet-David discussed California recently raising the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20/hr in the state. Bet-David asked Watters for his view on the law. The Fox News host responded by asking Bet-David to work out the math.

“If you're making $20 an hour to work at a fast-food restaurant, is that six figures?” Watters asked.“No, 40 grand … Just two-x it and add a few zeros,” Bet-David replied. “$40k a year, full-time.”

“Okay, 40k a year. So and then if your husband or wife is also there you're making a hundred thousand dollars as a family … both working at McDonald's,” Watters said.

“80 grand,” Bet-David replied.

“That is crazy,” Watters said. “Because that job really doesn't require much so it's inflating the entire labor sector.”