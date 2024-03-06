Fox News Host's Attack On Rival Networks Is Mercilessly Mocked As Irony Defined

Fox News personality Bill Hemmer told rival networks to “take news out of your name” if they don’t carry every spit and cough of Donald Trump’s Republican presidential primary victory speeches.

On Tuesday, Hemmer said the conservative network would always take a speech by President Joe Biden (even though they haven’t previously) and “be fair” with him.

“One of our competitors took four minutes, another took ten,” Hemmer said of the Trump coverage.

“If that’s what you’re going to do, take news out of your name because we should all be listening to these ideas and thoughts,” he added. “And if Biden came out, we would take him and be fair to his message.”

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer blasts CNN and MSNBC for not carrying the entirety of Trump's primary victory speeches:



"One of our competitors took four minutes, another 10. If that's what you're gonna do, take news out of your name!"



He then says Fox "will be fair" to Biden. pic.twitter.com/TBXJeTLnEt — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 5, 2024

Recently, both MSNBC and CNN have either not aired Trump’s speeches or have cut into them to offer blistering fact-checks.

CNN’s Jake Tapper had conservative attorney George Conway laughing with one such incident last month. And while not a primary speech, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto last week did interrupt Trump’s comments from the U.S. southern border with a clarification.

Fox News last year settled a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over baseless claims aired on Fox that the company’s voting machines were somehow rigged to stop Trump from reelection in 2020. Trump continues to promote his false claim that the election was stolen from him.

Hemmer’s claim predictably got the treatment on X, formerly Twitter.

Watch it. @BillHemmer is going to say y'all are not a news network! https://t.co/4vLx9J6Rii — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 6, 2024

Neil Cavuto cuts off Trump speeches — julia moore (@juliakochmoore) March 6, 2024

The projection is too much🤦🏽♀️ — jesuismoi (@lakneev) March 5, 2024

What obligation does he think they gave to cover campaign events live? They have reporters there. If something important happens we’ll hear about it. — Hermione Rufflebum (@_SavvyCat_) March 5, 2024

Thinking he works for a news station is the biggest irony — Antione Jackson (@JacksonAntione) March 5, 2024

Related...