Fox News Host Unleashes Ridiculous 'AI' Claim In Confusing Biden 'Editing' Report

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner claimed that Donald Trump’s remarks “didn’t happen the way the Dems say it did” as she falsely suggested that President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign used artificial intelligence to alter a clip of his rival.

But Trump’s anti-immigrant remarks in the Biden campaign clip go unedited from a slightly-longer video of the former president’s speech.

The host, on Thursday, claimed the Biden-Harris HQ’s X account was under fire for selectively “editing” a clip of Trump’s recent remarks on the killing of Laken Riley.

“The Democrats say, ‘Please don’t call them animals, they’re humans,’ I said, ‘No, they’re not humans, they’re not humans, they’re animals,’” said Trump as he touched on the suspect in the killing, who officials say unlawfully crossed into the United States.

“You got that, right?” asked Faulkner before playing an extended version of the clip featuring what Trump “actually said.”

“The 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia who was barbarically murdered by an illegal alien animal. The Democrats say, ‘Please don’t call them animals, they’re humans,’ I said, ’No, they’re not humans, they’re not humans, they’re animals,” he said in the longer version of the video.

“First of all, how in the world did they edit all those words together to even put something like what they had, that’s amazing,” said Faulkner, who noted that she’s “pretty good” at editing as a journalist.

“What are they using? AI?”

Fox News host Harris Faulkner falsely suggests that the Biden campaign used AI in a clip they posted that is literally just a clip of Trump calling migrants "animals" pic.twitter.com/azdmO94siM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2024

The Biden-Harris HQ later mocked Faulkner’s report by calling the network “desparate” for sharing an “unedited, verbatim” clip of the former president.

“No, this is not AI, @FoxNews. This is the presumptive Republican nominee for president,” the account wrote in another post.

No, this is not AI, @FoxNews. This is the presumptive Republican nominee for president:



Trump: Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals https://t.co/p1yedIhd8upic.twitter.com/35yTmtKTBA — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 4, 2024

Related...