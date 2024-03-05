Fox News Host Tells Trump To Show Some ‘Humility’ After Supreme Court Ruling

Fox News host Trey Gowdy on Monday encouraged Donald Trump to “show humility” after the Supreme Court overturned a Colorado court’s decision to bar the former president from appearing on 2024 ballots.

“I would encourage him to do something that he doesn’t often do, which is show humility, because there are other decisions that are coming that he may not agree with,” the former GOP congressman from South Carolina said.

“I don’t think he’s going to win the presidential immunity case before the court,” he added. “So, you know, it’s confusing when you say ‘I love you’ on one day and ‘I hate you’ the next. Show a little restraint when you win. Show a little restraint when you don’t win.”

Fox News host Trey Gowdy says Trump should exhibit some "humility" on the SCOTUS ballot ruling because it's very likely the court will also overwhelmingly rule against him on presidential immunity.



"It's confusing when you say 'I love you' on one day and 'I hate you' the next." pic.twitter.com/5Gg11O6Xn3 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 4, 2024

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling ended an effort in several states to remove Trump from ballots over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection under the so-called insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.

In a unanimous decision, the court ruled that states do not have the authority to disqualify candidates for federal office under that clause.

Trump called the decision a “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” Later, in remarks from his Mar-a-Lago estate, he urged the Supreme Court to rule in his favor on his claims of presidential immunity.

“I hope that the justices, because they’ll be working on some other cases, but one in particular, presidents have to be given totally immunity,” he said. “They have to be allowed to do their job. If they’re not allowed to do their job, it’s not what the founders wanted, but perhaps even more importantly it will be terrible for the country.”

Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to rule on Trump’s claims that he is immune from prosecution for his actions as president, scheduling oral arguments for April 22. This means a delay of at least several months for Trump’s federal election interference trial.

If it’s pushed back past the November election, and Trump returns to the White House, he could order the case to be dismissed. He is also criminally charged in three other cases.

Related...