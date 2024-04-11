Fox News Host Rips Apart Colleague's Claim That Trump Isn't 'Afraid Of Anything'

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov shut down her “The Five” co-host Jeanine Pirro after she claimed former President Donald Trump is “not afraid of anything” on Wednesday.

The liberal commentator argued that it’s “complete insanity” to call Joe Biden a “threat to democracy,” a label that Trump recently put on the president before his Democratic rival launched the description back at him.

Tarlov noted that Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election and many involved in the plot are still facing trial, adding that he is doing “his darnedest” to not show up to the courtrooms as he’s “definitely afraid of what’s going to happen there.”

“He’s not afraid of anything,” Pirro interjected.

“Oh, big man, not afraid. Whatever,” Tarlov shot back.

“I know him, he’s not,” Pirro replied.

“OK, I’m sure you do know him and I don’t know him, but I don’t think that that man who doesn’t even want to sleep in a hotel bed wants to go to jail,” said Tarlov in a nod to a report that Trump often flew back to New York to sleep in his bed after rallies during the 2016 campaign.

Trump —who is facing a total of 88 felony charges across several cases — has privately wondered about what would happen if he was convicted and his appeals fail, according to Rolling Stone.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker in September that he doesn’t “even think about” going to jail when he goes to bed at night.

“I’m built a little differently I guess, because I have had people come up to me and say, ‘How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?’ I don’t even think about it,” he told Welker last year.

