Fox News Host Crashes Donald Trump Speech With Blunt Reminder For Ex-President

Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut into his network’s broadcast of Donald Trump’s speech from the U.S. southern border on Thursday to remind viewers the former president “still lost” the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

“We were doing a great job and that’s where it stood and then we had an election that we ended up getting many millions of more votes than... We did much better in 2020 than we ever even thought about doing in 2016,” Trump said during an address on immigration from Eagle Pass, Texas.

“And very bad things happened and from that moment, it was a whole different ballgame in Texas and all over,” he added, appearing to nod to his baseless stolen election claims.

Cavuto interrupted the feed.

“We’re continuing to monitor this,” said Cavuto, who in the past has not shied away from criticizing Trump or Republicans, unlike other personalities on the conservative network.

Fox’s Cavuto cuts into Trump’s Press Conference: You heard from Donald Trump about the election, that he got millions more votes. He did get millions of more votes. He still lost that election. pic.twitter.com/vEuK8lImb1 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 29, 2024

“Just one slight thing I wanted to add because when you hear it, and you heard from Donald Trump about the 2020 election, and he got millions more votes. In fact, he did get millions more votes,” acknowledged Cavuto. “He still lost that election. That is not in doubt anymore. That’s not being debated anymore.”

Indeed, Trump received 74.2 million votes in 2020 compared to his 62.9 million tally in 2016 when he lost the popular vote to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Biden, who also visited the border on Thursday, in 2020 received 81.2 million.

