Fox News columnist: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘an idiot’ trying to ‘wreck the GOP’

A Fox News columnist blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), calling the conservative an “idiot” who is doing damage to the Republican party’s agenda.

“It’s high time someone in the Republican Party told Marjorie Taylor Greene to turn all that bombastic self-serving showmanship and drama queen energy on Democrats, and stop trying to defeat her own party,” columnist and Fox contributor Liz Peek wrote on the outlet’s website Wednesday, saying Greene would “rather burn down the House, metaphorically speaking, than work towards the greater good.”

Greene is leading a charge on a motion-to-vacate resolution against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La) after he rolled out the outline of his plan to consider foreign aid.

Johnson has called the motion against him “absurd.” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is the lone House Republican to voice support for Greene’s push, though neither have said when a vote on Johnson’s ouster could come to the floor.

“The internal squabbles of the party need to stop. If Marjorie Taylor Greene and others want to oppose aid to Ukraine or the FISA bill, they can vote against it. That’s how democracy works,” Peek wrote. “My message for MTG? Borrowing from Hillary Clinton: Get over yourself. The mission today is to elect Donald Trump.”

The Hill has reached out to Greene for comment.

