"Fox News called me an idiot." Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defends her motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Now, because of your efforts, and Fox goes, oh, she's an agent of chaos, she's a narcissist, it's all about her ego. Because of your action, Politico's reporting they're going to have a formal power-sharing agreement, which they've had to date, but now that you've smoked them out, now they have to come forward because they're going to demand a pound of flesh like they've already been getting a pound of flesh. Now it's all in the open. Congressman Green, your thoughts? That's right. It's out in the open. And you're right. Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot. But what I've done is expose what was already happening in the dark. And I think the beautiful thing about it is, is that Democrats have to come clean. They were controlling Mike Johnson anyways. He was giving them everything, wide-open border policies, fully funded, fully funded the Biden Department of Justice, fully funded the FBI, gave them a brand new building, paid for full-term abortion funding, paid for the trans agenda against children. He voted down a warrant requirement for FISA. Then he gives $61 billion to Ukraine. And while he's claiming that he's helping Israel, he actually stabs them in the back with $9 billion to Hamas. And then another $3.5 billion that Joe Biden's about to use to bring in so-called refugees from Gaza into America. And Joe Biden wants to give them a citizenship. So this has already been happening, but the beauty of it is, is that Politico is telling the truth.

