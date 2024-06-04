Fox News' Brit Hume Puts Lara Trump On Blast Over 'Stupid' Campaign Move

Longtime Fox News analyst Brit Hume called out Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump for attacking one of her party’s own candidates for not being loyal enough to her father-in-law, Donald Trump.

“It’s political malpractice,” Hume said on Monday after Lara Trump slammed Larry Hogan, the popular former Republican governor of Maryland who is now running for Senate.

Hogan issued a statement before Donald Trump’s verdict last week calling on all Americans to “to respect the verdict and the legal process,” regardless of the outcome.

Lara Trump fired back by saying Hogan “doesn’t deserve the respect of anyone in the Republican Party at this point, and quite frankly anybody in America.”

But Hume said Hogan is giving the GOP the best shot it’s had in a long time in Maryland, which hasn’t sent a Republican to the Senate in decades.

“And the Lara Trumps of the world ought to be saying, ‘Please Mr. Hogan, Please Gov. Hogan, you do whatever you have to do to get elected, and some of the things you say and you believe in don’t agree with what I think, that’s OK, do what you have to do,’” Hume said. “That’s how politics is played by smart people.”

Hume pointed out that Donald Trump “gummed up the works” in Georgia in 2020 after he attacked Republican officials in the state during a tight Senate race.

“It cost the Republicans control of the Senate,” Hume said, and warned that Trump could repeat that mistake. “That’s what could happen with this kind of stupid stuff.”

“There is a chance this whole thing could backfire” — Fox’s @brithume on Trump legal trials. “People may say ‘they have been going after this guy since the day he was elected’ and resist that.” pic.twitter.com/n7th5v8kz0 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 3, 2024