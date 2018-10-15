Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Calls Man-Made Climate Change A 'Point Of View'

The co-hosts of "Fox & Friends" predictably were full of praise Monday for

The co-hosts of “Fox & Friends” predictably were full of praise Monday for President Donald Trump following his wide-ranging ― and eyebrow-raising ― interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday.

“I don’t think the president has ever been more confident that he can do the job than he is today,” co-host Brian Kilmeade declared.

But the hosts of Trump’s favorite cable news show were none too happy with CBS’ Lesley Stahl, who conducted the interview, claiming she was pushing an “agenda.”

Kilmeade complained that Stahl injected her “point of view” when asking Trump whether he still believes climate change is “a hoax,” and grilling him for dismissing the mountain of scientific evidence that proves otherwise.

“She really believes in global warming and that’s fine, and man’s role in climate change and that’s okay,” Kilmeade said. “But I don’t think you should bring your point of view ― she was trying to win over the president with her point of view. ... The role of man has not been unveiled to a way in which the president accepts.”

Kilmeade on Stahl’s climate change question: “She really believes in global warming, and that’s fine,” but “I don't think you should bring your point of view” in b/c “there’s other scientists” and “the role of man has not been unveiled to a way in which the president accepts.” pic.twitter.com/gVzajMwIpb — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 15, 2018

It’s not Stahl’s “point of view” that human activity is warming the planet ― it’s the assessment of at least 97 percent of the world’s climate scientists. A United Nations report released last week warned of cataclysmic planetary changes by 2040 if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate.

The U.N. report is not a matter of opinion ― it’s a thoroughly vetted, nonpartisan study issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and authored by 91 researchers and editors from 40 countries that cited more than 6,000 scientific references.

Still, Trump told Stahl that he no longer thinks climate change is a hoax, but “I don’t know that it’s man-made.”

Even organizations within Trump’s own government, including NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, disagree with the president’s position.

“Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities,” NASA’s website says. “In addition, most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position.”

But Trump, citing no evidence, told Stahl that she would have to “show me the scientists” who have found human activity is a primary driver of global warming trends over the past century “because they have a very political agenda.”