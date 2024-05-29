Fox News Anchor Makes False Claim About Trump Jury Instructions

As jurors in Donald Trump’s Manhattan hush-money trial entered deliberations this week, a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Fox News’ John Roberts sparked controversy about whether juror unanimity would be required to convict the former president.

On Wednesday morning, Roberts posted that Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the New York trial, “just told the jury that they do not need unanimity to convict,” and that as long as all 12 jurors agreed that some crime had been committed, Trump could be found guilty.

Judge Merchan just told the jury that they do not need unanimity to convict. 4 could agree on one crime, 4 on a different one, and the other 4 on another. He said he would treat 4-4-4 as a unanimous verdict. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 29, 2024

Conservative pundits, politicians, and news outlets including Steve Bannon, the Daily Caller, and Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio, reacted quickly to the news, decrying the trial, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records to conceal hush money paid to a porn star, as a “mockery” and a “sham.”

This “trial” is a mockery of the justice system from beginning to end https://t.co/w7LD9FQGTG — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 29, 2024

Judge in Trump case in NYC just told jury they don’t have to unanimously agree on which crime was committed as long as they all at least pick one



And that among the crimes the can pick from are ones Trump WASN’T EVEN CHARGED WITH!!!



This is exactly the kind of sham trial used… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 29, 2024

Roberts’ post, however, is misleading and misstates Merchan’s jury instructions. To convict Trump of felony charges, the jury will be required to reach a unanimous guilty verdict.

Trump is being charged with the falsification of business records in the first degree, which requires an additional element of that falsification being done in furtherance of another predicate crime—in this case, the violation of state and federal election law and tax fraud. It is the commission of this predicate crime that elevates the falsification charges from a misdemeanor to a felony crime. While the jury will need to agree unanimously that Trump knowingly falsified business records in furtherance of another crime in order to convict him, it does not need to unanimously agree on which specific predicate crime that was. Merchan’s instructions relate to this predicate crime, not to the primary charge, and explain that jurors need agree only that some crime was furthered.

Some, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, also argued on social media that the instructions violate Supreme Court precedent, citing a 1999 decision in Richard v. United States that ruled that juries in “continuing criminal enterprise” cases must reach unanimity on which specific violations comprise the continuing series. Noem posted on Facebook

Judge Merchan’s jury instructions are a direct violation of Richardson v. US, a decision that LIBERAL Justice Breyer wrote and CONSERVATIVE justices like Scalia and Thomas agreed with. Totally RIGGED trial!

This Supreme Court ruling applies specifically to the continuing criminal enterprise statute—a federal law—and does not apply to state cases like Trump’s.

Merchan’s jury instructions were determined more than a week ago following arguments between prosecutors and Trump’s legal team. Despite Trump’s team arguing that jurors should be required to agree on a single underlying crime, Merchan sided with prosecutors, who argued that such special treatment would deviate from the standard application of the law.

This appears to overstate both the facts and the timing. Merchan "just" told them this but he actually ruled on this last week after some deliberation about it between the state and the defense.https://t.co/w0SiQ1IPsg https://t.co/h3MBQKjoEY — Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) May 29, 2024

Roberts clarified his point in a follow-up post at 12:02 p.m. ET on Wednesday, explaining that all 12 jurors still needed to unanimously find that Trump had committed a crime.

It is more nuanced than that. All 12 need unanimity that Trump committed a crime. But the underlying unlawful means is a smorgasbord they can pick from – and they don't all need to agree on what it was. https://t.co/puY7iRGCpe — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 29, 2024

If you have a claim you would like to see us fact check, please send us an email at factcheck@thedispatch.com. If you would like to suggest a correction to this piece or any other Dispatch article, please email corrections@thedispatch.com.

Read more at The Dispatch

The Dispatch is a new digital media company providing engaged citizens with fact-based reporting and commentary, informed by conservative principles. Sign up for free.