Fox Lea Farm equestrian center wary of 60-home subdivision proposed near in Venice

VENICE – Two years after the late Frank Cassata and developer Mike Miller bought a controversial 39.6-acre parcel north of Fox Lea Farm Equestrian Center, the Venice Planning Commission will view a proposed plan to build homes there.

The planning advisory board will be asked to approve a change to the zoning on the land for up to three homes per acre. It was annexed in 2008 with Sarasota County's low density Open-Use Estate designation.

The tract is on the southeast corner of Auburn and Border roads and separated from Fox Lea Farm by Fox Lea Drive. The equestrian center is in unincorporated Sarasota County.

How many homes would be built near Fox Lea Farm in Venice?

Meanwhile Miller and the property owner, Auburn Road FC, LLC – which is controlled by Cassata’s heirs and business successors and MPS Development – want to build 60 homes on the site.

That’s slightly more than half of the 118 homes Michigan-based developer Herb Lawson proposed for that site in 2017.

A lot has changed since then, with subsequent site plans for a planned-unit development seeking fewer and fewer homes, with stipulations, ranging from giving prospective buyers notice of the sound and traffic impact of owning a home adjacent to one of Sarasota County’s major sports tourism venues, to prohibitions on flying drones and setting off fireworks.

Land sale ended property rights lawsuit

When the predecessor to Auburn Road FC, LLC bought the property for $3.2 million in 2022, it ended a lawsuit filed by Windham under the state's property rights protection law for a 2018 denial of an plan to build a 105-home subdivision. Mediation attempts failed, even as the proposal shrunk to 85 homes.

Following the sale, Attorney Jeff Boone – who represented Fox Lea in those previous suits – was not successful in an attempt to broker a deal between Fox Lea owner Kimberly Aldrich-Farrell and Cassata and Miller.

Boone is sidelined in these proceedings because of that previous work, with Fox Lea now represented by Morgan Bentley, whose associate Corinna Coser will seek affected party status for Fox Lea in the public hearing.

That status gives Fox Lea as much time as Auburn Road FC to make its case.

The applicant will be represented by Melissa Strassner of Berlin Patten Ebling and Mike Miller’s daughter, Mariah Miller of M.L. Miller Law.

“Big picture, everyone understands that houses will be built there one day, although, frankly, I think a hotel would be better,” Bentley said. “But the issue really is protecting them, protecting us, protecting the future owners.

‘It’s just a unique situation to have an operation – an economic driver as big as Fox Lea Farm – right next door to a fairly small subdivision.”

Unique aspects of Cassata Oaks

Though the zoning change would allow Miller to build as many as three homes per acre when the joint-planning agreement between Venice and Sarasota County is factored in, the developer is only proposing 60 homes.

That includes 10 1.5-acre “estate” lots to the south, which would be separated from Fox Lea by 40-feet of buffer with trees, a three-foot earthen berm with an eight-foot fence.

Just north of that berm would be 10 individual stormwater ponds that represent part of Bentley’s concern.

This sign on the southeast corner of the intersection of Border and Auburn roads has been the only official indication that the 39.6-acre property had been sold to Frank Cassata and Mike Miller.

“The design is definitely better than it was; the problem is now the lakes are worse for sound than either organic or man-made barriers,” Bentley said.

Unique aspects of Fox Lea Farm

Fox Lea Farm hosts events 42 weeks per year.

Most of those run Tuesday-Sunday or Wednesday-Sunday, accounting for substantial room nights and local spending even during normally slow times of the year.

Concerns raised during previous attempts to develop the adjacent property ranged from the impact of noise on the psyche of million-dollar show horses to how construction would impact the water table and potentially the footing of horses in the show ring.

Laurie Birnbach a community relations representative for Fox Lea, said the business has three main concerns: that the neighborhood is compatible with the show activities; that construction does not impact the horses or the water table, which impacts footing in the arena; and that there is adequate buffering.

To illustrate the first point, she noted that a new resident at Sawgrass – which is across Auburn Road from Fox Lea – filed a noise complaint after overhearing an early morning show.

“We’re hopeful that the developer will be empathetic to the importance of how this project plays out,” she added.

The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Proposal for Cassata Oaks calls for 60 Venice homes near Fox Lea Farm