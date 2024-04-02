Fox Host: Trump’s Only the Third-Worst Scammer in Recent U.S. History

According to Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany, Donald Trump doesn’t deserve such a high bond in his New York civil fraud trial because his was a “victimless crime,” and not nearly as bad as Sam Bankman-Fried’s or Bernie Madoff’s.

Speaking on Fox News Tuesday, Trump’s former press secretary lamented that Madoff’s bond was at $10 million, despite his conducting “the largest Ponzi scheme ever, or at least among them.” She also complained that Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bond was the highest ever until Trump’s civil fraud case.

Kayleigh: He paid 175 million in bail… When you look at previous bonds that have been posted, you see Madoff at 10 million but oh wait will give Trump somewhere north of 400 million. SBF, 250 million bail… but then we get to Trump, victimless crime pic.twitter.com/6fOFDhKieo — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2024

It’s not a surprise that the former president would enjoy favorable coverage from Fox News, as well as his former press secretary. But Trump’s civil fraud case is hardly a victimless crime: He defrauded banks and taxpayers to the tune of millions of dollars, which he has shamelessly even admitted to reporters in the past. His financial dealings have also resulted in big penalties: In 2018, the Trump Foundation was shut down due to misuse of charity funds.



It seems that as the 2024 election approaches, Fox News will bend over backward to protect Trump’s image, despite the various criminal and civil charges against him, and make every attempt to trash President Biden and the Democrats.

Trump and his co-defendants owe more than $464 million in the bank fraud case, but the former president successfully posted bond Monday night. The bond will prevent the state attorney general from seizing his assets while Trump appeals.