Fox Guest Sparks Anger With Heartless Comment About Travel For Abortion

A guest on Larry Kudlow’s Fox Business show was slammed on social media after he suggested that women being forced to travel out of their home states to receive an abortion is “not the worst thing in the world.”

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) ripped radio host Mark Simone’s comments during a discussion on the reinstatement by the Arizona Supreme Court of an 1864 law criminalizing almost all abortions. It overrides the state’s 15-week abortion ban.

Simone first noted: “If someone needs one and they live in Arizona, it just means they’ll have to go to a neighboring state.”

“If you had to travel to another state to get an abortion, it’s not the worst thing in the world,” he later proclaimed.

“Hopefully this is a very rare occurrence in your life, once in your life, maybe you would do it,” he added. “Buying a bus ticket to go somewhere to get it is not the worst thing in the world.”

People called out the callousness of the comments:

Again, men making decisions regarding women’s rights. — Paige #🟦🟧Ex GOP 🌻 (@ItWasACoup) April 9, 2024

I'm so tired of that man. 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 9, 2024

A panel of three dudes talking about abortion😹. Classic Fox — Andrew Capasso (@AndrewCapasso_) April 9, 2024

Really?? Tell that to someone in the hinterlands of Idaho who may have to travel 20!hrs. — Don Frickel 🇺🇦 (@d_frickel) April 9, 2024

It's not the worst thing in the world.



Listening to your condescending drivel is. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) April 9, 2024

Yes when you’re going through a very trying time, you want to enact a large financial burden and travel out of state where you must also stay in a hotel for the recovery period increasing your risk of post infection and complication and then you want to bus home. Makes sense 🥴 — Chris Roy (@AceOfDigBiz) April 10, 2024

I'm sure the women in the hospital bleeding to death or entering sepsis will love getting on a bus to have an abortion. — TaritaC.bsky.social (@TaritaC) April 9, 2024

I love how no women are involved in this conversation. — TaritaC.bsky.social (@TaritaC) April 9, 2024

What an asshole.

Tell that to a woman with kids and a job. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) April 10, 2024

Has a man needing his appendix removed (emergency) ever: called off work (no PTO!), book a bus ticket, wait at the station, travel 6+ hours, in pain and scared, go to a hospital…alone (family can’t miss work), recover in a $hotel, take a bus home sore, medicated, maybe bleeding? https://t.co/mGrVkJlIgZ — Dani deiVito🍉🇯🇲 (@Dani_Knope) April 10, 2024

Why are MEN sitting around discussing laws about something that only affects WOMEN? — Hairball 🌊 🏳️🌈 🇺🇸 🌻🇺🇦 ✌️ (@orangepeel18) April 9, 2024

