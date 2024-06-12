Fox Cities chamber celebrates 150th anniversary with time capsule stocked with 2024 nostalgia

The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to celebrate their 150th anniversary by burying a time capsule in their office located at 125 N. Superior St. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

APPLETON — The Fox Cities were ahead of the game 150 years ago, when the Appleton Chamber of Commerce opened 38 years before the U.S. Chamber of Commerce was organized after President Taft urged a unification of business interest.

Since then, the Appleton Chamber of Commerce evolved into the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate the 150th anniversary, Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce President Becky Bartoszek on Tuesday hosted a time capsule ceremony.

“We are gathering to not only commemorate our rich history, but to look forward to a future filled with promise and continued growth,” Bartoszek said.

At the ceremony, Laura Wiegert, the chamber's executive vice president of marketing and events, explained the reasons behind the capsule's creation.

“We just want to find unique ways to celebrate what we've accomplished and what our potential is,” she said. “We thought a time capsule would be a great way to capture that in a physical form and for the future chamber to see everything that we've done.”

Some of the featured items are a Post-Crescent newspaper, Oktoberfest t-shirt, political signs, NFL Draft pass and friendship bracelets popularized by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Items like political signage, a pass for the NFL draft in 2025 and friendship bracelets popularized by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour were put into the capsule, to showcase the world we live in today.

They also included a t-shirt with Secura’s logo, a Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin informational book and a copy of Tuesday's Post-Crescent, and the capsule was then sealed into the wall.

Spokespeople from sponsor companies Goodwill Industries and Secura Insurance also spoke at the ceremony, praising the value of the chamber’s work.

“I think to myself, this has a lot of opportunity for someone in my role to help make a difference in the community and help serve our businesses,” Wiegert said.

The 150 anniversary isn’t the only thing the chamber is celebrating — it is also a finalist for an international chamber of the year award.

“My hope for the future is always going to be a community that is much more together,” said Tim Hoff, the Chamber's Board Chair. “At times we are so focused on what divides us and what not what unites us, so I'm really looking to the future for a much more united community and a much more united country.”

The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce's 150th anniversary celebration, at 125 N. Superior St. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, included special label beers in partnership with McFleshman's Brewing Co.

McFleshman’s Brewing Co. also partnered with the chamber to celebrate the anniversary, creating a special label beer and hosting a social after the event.

The chamber continues to work on more projects, including Fox Commons, a joint project of Dark Horse Development and Boldt Company will be an urban hub to reinvigorate the City Center Plaza.

For more information on events planned for the 150th anniversary, visit the chamber website.

