FOX 8 Recipe Box: Seafood breakfast casserole

Darren Sweeney
·2 min read

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a casserole that’s perfect for any Springtime celebration — especially Easter brunch.

Chef Tiwanna Scott-Williams is the founder of PearlFlower Catering & Pearl’s Kitchen.

She stopped by the FOX 8 studios to share a recipe for seafood breakfast casserole.

Seafood Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

For the Hash Brown Layer:

  • 4 cups frozen shredded hash browns, thawed

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the Scrambled Egg Layer:

  • 8 large eggs

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream (can substitute with milk or half and
    half)

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

For the Seafood Layer:

  • 1 cup cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined with tail off

  • 1 cup crab meat, picked through for shells

  • 1/2 cup green onions, chopped

  • 1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

Additional Ingredients:

  • 1 half of a lemon

  • 2 cups of fresh spinach

  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

  • 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated—1/2

  • 1 cup heavy cream

  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the over and prepare your favorite casserole baking dish:

  • Preheat your oven to 375°F

  • Grease a 9×13 inch baking dish with melted butter.

2. Prepare the hash browns:

  • In a bowl, mix the thawed hash browns with salt and pepper.

  • Press the mixture into the bottom of the buttered baking dish -Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the edges start to turn golden brown.

3. Cook the scrambled eggs

  • While the hash browns are baking, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

  • Add the egg mixture to the skillet, cooking and stirring until the eggs are softly scrambled. Do not overcook.

  • Spread the scrambled eggs over the baked hash brown layer.
    Add 1/2 of the cheese

4. Prepare the seafood layer:

  • In a bowl, mix together the cooked shrimp, crab meat, green onions, lemon juice and red bell pepper.

  • Spread the seafood mixture evenly over the scrambled eggs.

5. Add cheese and bake:

  • Sprinkle the remaining cheddar and Parmesan cheese between each layer and over the seafood layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

6. Garnish with parlsey and serve warm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.