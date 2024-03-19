FOX 8 Recipe Box: Seafood breakfast casserole
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a casserole that’s perfect for any Springtime celebration — especially Easter brunch.
Chef Tiwanna Scott-Williams is the founder of PearlFlower Catering & Pearl’s Kitchen.
She stopped by the FOX 8 studios to share a recipe for seafood breakfast casserole.
Seafood Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients:
For the Hash Brown Layer:
4 cups frozen shredded hash browns, thawed
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
Salt and pepper to taste
For the Scrambled Egg Layer:
8 large eggs
1/2 cup heavy cream (can substitute with milk or half and
half)
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
For the Seafood Layer:
1 cup cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined with tail off
1 cup crab meat, picked through for shells
1/2 cup green onions, chopped
1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
Additional Ingredients:
1 half of a lemon
2 cups of fresh spinach
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated—1/2
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions:
Preheat the over and prepare your favorite casserole baking dish:
Preheat your oven to 375°F
Grease a 9×13 inch baking dish with melted butter.
2. Prepare the hash browns:
In a bowl, mix the thawed hash browns with salt and pepper.
Press the mixture into the bottom of the buttered baking dish -Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the edges start to turn golden brown.
3. Cook the scrambled eggs
While the hash browns are baking, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add the egg mixture to the skillet, cooking and stirring until the eggs are softly scrambled. Do not overcook.
Spread the scrambled eggs over the baked hash brown layer.
Add 1/2 of the cheese
4. Prepare the seafood layer:
In a bowl, mix together the cooked shrimp, crab meat, green onions, lemon juice and red bell pepper.
Spread the seafood mixture evenly over the scrambled eggs.
5. Add cheese and bake:
Sprinkle the remaining cheddar and Parmesan cheese between each layer and over the seafood layer.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
6. Garnish with parlsey and serve warm.
