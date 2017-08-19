Fowles scores 25 as Lynx defeat Fever with WNBA record score

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 25 points and the Minnesota Lynx shattered the WNBA record for margin of victory at 59 points, beating the Indiana Fever 111-52 on Friday night.

The Lynx set another league record with a 37-0 run that began at 4:54 of the first quarter when Minnesota led 22-9 and ended with Alexis Jones' layup for a 59-9 lead, also at the 4:54 mark, in the second quarter.

Minnesota broke the margin record of 46 set by Seattle in a 111-65 win over Tulsa on Aug. 7, 2010.

The Lynx, who were 20-2 two weeks ago, but 1-3 since losing point guard Lindsay Whalen to a hand injury, also played without forward Rebekkah Brunson. She left Minnesota's previous game, a loss to Seattle on Wednesday night, because of a sprained ankle.

Renee Montgomery added 20 points, and Jia Perkins had 15 points and seven rebounds for the league-leading Lynx (22-5). They hit exactly 100 points three times this season before Friday's effort that fell three shy of the team record.

SPARKS 115, SKY 106, 2OT

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 32 points and Candace Parker added 29 in Los Angeles' double-overtime victory over Chicago.

Ogwumike added 10 rebounds, and Parker had 12. Chelsea Gray had 20 points and 10 assists, and Odyssey Sims added 15 points and 10 assists.

Ogwumike and Parker made layups to open the second overtime and help Los Angeles (21-8) pull away. Ogwumike had a jumper with 33 seconds in the first overtime to tie at 99.

The Sky (11-17) rallied from 10 points down with 2:38 left in regulation, with Stefanie Dolson hitting two 3-pointers in the final 11 seconds — the second with 3 seconds left to tie it at 88.

LIBERTY 82, SUN 70

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tina Charles had 24 points and seven rebounds and New York beat Connecticutto extend its winning streak to four and end the Sun's run at six.

Sugar Rodgers added 13 points, Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe 12 and Bria Hartley 11 for the Liberty (16-12). They also snapped the Sun's eight-game home winning streak.

The Liberty, with the WNBA's top field-goal defense, held the Sun (18-10) to 34 percent.

MERCURY 89, MYSTICS 79

WASHINGTON (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help Phoenix Mercury pull away against Washington.

Taurasi hit a jumper with five minutes to go to give Phoenix (15-13) the lead for good at 71-70. With the Mercury up 10, Taurasi added four free throws in the final minute to keep the Mystics (16-12) at bay.

Camille Little added 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting, and Stephanie Talbot made all three of her 3-point attempts and scored 12 points. Brittney Griner, playing in her second game after missing eight with injuries, added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

STORM 79, STARS 78

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points and nine rebounds and Seattle escaped with a victory over San Antonio when Kelsey Plum's basket with 0.8 seconds left was ruled a 2-pointer after a review showed her toe on the 3-point line.

Jewell Loyd added 18 points for Seattle (13-16).