Fowlerville takes a fresh look at reading, writing for elementary schoolers

FOWLERVILLE — Elementary students at Fowlerville Community Schools will have a new literacy curriculum this fall, designed to improve foundational and comprehensive skills for reading and writing.

The district completed a pilot program this spring, known as the Magnetic Foundations Portfolio. The pilot had initial training sessions, regular student check-ins and professional development opportunities for teachers.

Thanks to positive student data and staff feedback, the district was able to confirm the expansion of the program this fall.

The program supports the “science of reading," focused not just on sounding out words, but understanding how to use those words in an effective way, according to Fowlerville Community Schools Academic Interventionist Kim Raginia.

Adva Ringle, assistant superintendent of academics, hopes the curriculum will expand to benefit special education students in the district, too.

Teacher Stephanie Harper gave an example of the concept from the pilot program — a discussion she had students on the history of air conditioning, a topic that fascinated them. Learning will go well beyond air conditioning, too.

“We’ll use (the curriculum) to help students learn (facts) about different cultures they may not otherwise experience living in Livingston County,” Harper said.

Funding for the new curriculum was secured with a grant from the Michigan Department of Education. The initial $77,000 price tag will cover the cost of ongoing professional development, coaching and additional resources.

Ringle said the district has a dedicated group of educators working to ensure the rollout is smooth and successful. The district anticipates hosting family events, so parents can learn more.

“We will continue to lean on the experience of our staff as we adopt this new program, (which) will have an impact on student learning for years to come,” Ringle said.

