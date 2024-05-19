Fowler commentary: Congressional Republicans, swim or drown

We need Shakespeare to write a play about the Congressional Republicans and their self-destructive ways. Even though they had a slim majority in the House after the last election, they have depleted their majority with petty bickering and jealous peevishness. As a result, they have diminished their capacity to govern and eroded the confidence of the American people in their ability to defeat the Democrats in order to return sanity to our government.

If they don’t change their ways, someone named Joe Biden will continue to lead our country to destruction by adopting Marxism as our principal form of government. I say someone named Joe Biden, because we don’t know who he is. He is all things to all people. Like a chameleon, he claims to have grown up with Italians if he is speaking to Italians. He claims to have grown up with Jews if he is speaking to Jews. If he is speaking to an Irish audience, he claims to have grown up in an Irish neighborhood. And the list goes on. Not that these lies make much difference, because Joe Biden is a liar and a traitor no matter what persona he adopts.

Instead of protecting the citizens of the United States, which is the first duty of the President of the United States, he has opened our borders to the flotsam and jetsam of the world.

These terms, used to define the discards of ships to lighten loads in times of distress, applies as well to the ships of state who discard their criminals and crazies to relieve themselves of the burden of being responsible for them.

But that’s not all! Mingled with the undesirables which become our own flotsam and jetsam are spies and saboteurs and others who want to destroy the United States. We have laws to protect our borders, but Biden doesn’t care. Just as he ignores many of our other laws, he encourages illegal immigrants to come, even to the extent of flying them into our country, therefore avoiding their being blocked at the border, especially at the Texas border. Texas governor, Greg Abbot, has taken up the duty of the president and shown the world the contrast between a lawless president and a law-abiding governor.

And what is the Republican congress doing? Spending its time dumping its speakers or attempting to dump them. What do they want or who do they want as a speaker? Who knows? Marjorie Taylor Greene rants against the present speaker, but she offers no replacement. If not careful, the Republicans will lose their majority and have to face a Nancy Pelosi type of congress, and the Democrat speaker will become the third in line for the presidency of the United States.

Mike Johnson, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, has been brave enough to visit some of the campuses in which anti-American students and outside agitators are ravaging the universities. Where are the other Republicans? A law needs to be passed to legally prevent campus occupation by so-called “protesting students,” especially when a good percentage of the “students” are not students but outside agitators trained in the “art” of violent protests. I know! The mantra of the campus occupiers is that their protests are “peaceful,” while in the background we see violent acts of destroying public property and physical injury to those who protest against their protests. The Democrats turn a blind eye to the protestors, claiming as well that the protests are peaceful or, as Jerry Nadler proclaimed during other “violent/peaceful” protests, that the violence was a “myth” as buildings burned behind him. Is the Republican majority in the congress going to turn a blind eye as well? I hope we hear and see legislative action instead of grandiose speeches that accomplish nothing.

One has to admire the Democrats’ herd instinct—to follow their candidate through “hell or high water.” If only the Republicans had a scintilla of that loyalty, they wouldn’t find themselves “up a creek without a paddle.” (Pardon my triteness.) Ecclesiastes reminds us that there is a season for everything: a time to be born, a time to die; a time to plant and a time to reap. Now is the season of Republican control of the House. A large majority would allow room for personal bickering. A small majority does not allow such childishness.

If the Democrats desire to follow their “yellow dog” instincts in which Joe Biden is their yellow dog, more power to them. The term “yellow dog” has several meanings within the present context. The most obvious is that of a president who has failed his country (on purpose) by pushing his regressive policies, i.e, terrible political instincts, all designed to destroy our Constitutional government.

You have little choice. Republicans: swim together or drown together.

Carl Fowler is a retired professor of English at Amarillo College and lives in Amarillo.

