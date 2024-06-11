A fourth Wawa is being proposed for Fairfield

Jun. 11—Fairfield seems to be benefiting from Wawa's saturation of Southwest Ohio.

Ohio's first Wawa store to open next year will be in Warren County, but over the next couple of years, as many as four locations could open in various corners of Fairfield.

Two site plans have been approved ― Ohio 4 and Symmes Road, and Bypass Ohio 4 and Tylersville Road ― and City Council approved last month a development agreement and a performance grant for a third Wawa at Mack Road and Ohio 4, which Fairfield Economic Development Manager Nathaniel Kaelin said has since been signed. He said the developer for the Mack Road/Ohio 4 Wawa project could move forward with site work. The performance grant will be paid once site work is complete.

Fans of Wawa are devoted to the business. Wawa is a convenience store and fueling station with around 1,000 locations, and it offers fresh food service, including hoagies, coffee and hot breakfast sandwiches.

On Monday, Fairfield's council was presented with a plan for a fourth location by a fourth developer, this one being proposed for John Gray Road and Pleasant Avenue.

The developer, STNL Development, would construct the 6,400-square-foot Wawa on 4.5 acres of a 24.1-acre parcel on the west side of Pleasant. The balance of the property, which is undeveloped, would be donated to the city.

Details of the project, which include a drive-thru for pre-orders and online ordering, will be discussed at a July 8 public hearing. The zoning of the commercial property doesn't permit a fueling station and requires it to go through a planned unit development process before both Fairfield City Council and the planning commission.

Additional right-of-way along Pleasant Avenue would be required for both a multi-use plan along the stretch of Pleasant Avenue and a future gateway at the corner of Pleasant Avenue and John Gray Road.

Two days after the public hearing, the Fairfield Planning Commission will meet on July 10 to discuss the project. Development Services Director Greg Kathman said if a written opinion cannot be determined at that meeting, the commission could meet again on July 24.

City Council is expected to entertain a second reading at its Aug. 12 meeting.

More information is on the Development Services Department section of the city of Fairfield's website, www.fairfield-city.org.

Wawa officials won't comment on plans or projects still not yet approved by local governments but confirmed the Ohio 4 and Symmes Road project will open by mid-2025 along with several others in the Cincinnati and Dayton markets. The company, which invests about $7.5 million in each construction project, plans to open 11 in total in Ohio in 2025. Each store will employ between 35 to 40 people, according to Wawa officials.

>> PHOTOS: Wawa breaks ground in Warren County

Last week, Wawa's first official Ohio groundbreaking was held in Deerfield Twp. in Warren County, which is in the Cincinnati market. It's reported the groundbreaking for the first Dayton area Wawa is expected to happen in Huber Heights, which is also where the Buckeye State's first Buc-ee's location is expected to open.