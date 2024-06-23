Fourth victim in deadly Fordyce mass shooting identified

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police have announced that a fourth person has died following the deadly mass shooting outside the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce on Friday.

ASP officials have identified the fourth victim as 81-year-old Ellen Shrum. Callie Weems, Roy Sturgis and Shirley Taylor were also identified as people who died in the shooting.

Police also said that five women and two men, ranging in age from 20 to 65, survived injuries from the shooting.

Officer James Johnson from the Fordyce Police Department and Officer John Hudson of the Stuttgart Police Department also received treatment for injuries from the shooting.

Police also said that suspect, 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, will now be facing four charges of capital murder with additional charges pending.

ASP officials said they will be holding a news conference Sunday at 2 p.m. from Little Rock to share further developments with the investigation.

