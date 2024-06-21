Fourth teen denied bond for capital murder in death of Southern Miss player MJ Daniels

Sixteen-year-old Nytavion Shaw will be held without bond in the June 11 shooting death of Marcus "M.J." Daniels, a University of Southern Mississippi football player.

Daniels, 21, was shot to death while sleeping inside his car outside an apartment complex on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg.

Shaw, of Laurel, is the fourth teen charged as an adult for capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed carjacking. The bond for that charge is $30,000.

A photo of MJ Daniels, a Southern Miss player who was shot and killed on June 11, 2024, playing football as a kid.

His voice was barely audible as he stood before Hattiesburg Municipal Judge Gay Polk-Payton as he told her he didn’t understand what it meant to be denied bond.

Shaw did not have an attorney, so Polk-Payton said one would be appointed by the public defender's office.

A preliminary hearing will be set in the coming weeks, when details of the investigation will be presented and Shaw's alleged role in the murder examined.

Following an investigation into Daniels' death by Hattiesburg police, officers on June 14 arrested 18-year-old Orlando May and 16-year-old Samir Green, both of Hattiesburg, and 17-year-old Allen Marcus Gardner of Houston, Texas.

Like Shaw, Green and Gardner were charged as adults. They are being held without bond in Forrest County Jail following their initial court appearances on Monday. Each were charged with capital murder and attempted armed carjacking. May also was charged with felony eluding and two counts motor vehicle theft.

It is unclear whether May, Green and Gardner will have preliminary hearings because Judge Brian Bledsoe, who oversaw their initial court appearances, did not allow the media to attend.

Daniels, a graduate of George County High School, transferred to Southern Miss from the University of Mississippi. A funeral for Daniels was scheduled for Saturday in Lucedale.

