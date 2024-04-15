Fourth suspect arrested in shooting near Rutgers campus

NEW BRUNSWICK – A fourth man has been charged in a double-shooting earlier this month on Easton Avenue, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Sayyid Acosta, 21, of Plainfield, turned himself in last week at the New Brunswick Police Department and was charged with third-degree armed riot, Ciccone said.

Police responded around 2 a.m. April 5 to 66 Easton Ave. on a report of a shooting where officers found a female and male victim with gunshot wounds.

The male victim has been released from the hospital, but the female victim is still being treated, the prosecutor said.

An investigation determined the female victim was struck by gunfire that came from a vehicle, Ciccone said. Rutgers University police had said the woman was struck by a stray bullet in her home, while the other person went to the hospital.

Walter Rodriguez-Cardenas, 20, of Plainfield, was arrested without incident April 6 in Plainfield and charged with third-degree armed riot for engaging in a course of disorderly conduct with four or more others where a participant used a firearm and third-degree hindering the apprehension of another for driving the suspected shooter from the scene of the shooting.

The suspected shooter, Christian Farmer, 22, who lives in the city, and Ryan Nasi, 22, of Hillsborough, were arrested together April 6 in Somerville without incident.

Farmer was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and one count of second-degree aggravated assault. Nasi was charged with third-degree armed riot.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Sean Freeman at 732-745-5200.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Rutgers shooting: Fourth suspect arrested in attempted murder