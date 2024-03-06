Fourth suspect arrested after Macon family was shot in their driveway, leaving one dead

A fourth suspect has been charged in connection in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last year in Macon.

On Tuesday, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators served an arrest warrant for Donnie White, 20, for a felony murder charge in connection with the death of Pinal Kumar Patel, officials announced Tuesday.

Patel died in January 2023. Deputies responded to a call that month about a person shot on Thoroughbred Lane and found Patel, 52, his wife and a child suffering from gunshot wounds in their driveway of their home.

All three were transported to Atrium Health, where Patel was later pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.

In 2023, Terrell Ugean Mills, 40, Shaun Mills, 37, and Keith Beddingfield Jr., 30, were also charged in connection with Patel’s death.

White was being held without bond Tuesday.

The case is still under investigation, the Bibb County Sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.