Fourth suspect arrested in gang-related shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy in Virginia Beach

According to police, the fourth and apparently final person wanted in connection with a February gang-related shooting in Virginia Beach that left an 8-year-old boy hospitalized with serious injuries has been arrested.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Peele Court following reports of gunfire shortly after 6 p.m. on Feb. 13. At the scene they found Landyn Davis with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. His mother, Emily Rigsby, told The Pilot Landyn was playing a video game on his father’s computer at the time of the shooting.

Investigators arrested two Chesapeake residents in connection to the shooting in early March. Toriyon Cook, 21, and Jerry Davis, 24, were each charged with 27 felonies including aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, among other weapons charges. On Feb. 14, police arrested 21-year-old Jakyra Epperson of Norfolk, charging her with one felony count each of attempting to conceal or destroy evidence and conspiracy to conceal or destroy evidence.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Jawuan Jefferies, of Chesapeake. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and 24 counts of maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling. Jefferies is being held in Chesapeake on unrelated charges.

Davis was put in a coma for six days following the shooting and continued to recover over the following weeks. Rigsby told The Pilot on March 8 that “he’s making a lot of progress.”

Police believe the alleged shooters’ target was someone standing outside the home of Landyn and his family.

“Today we extend our hearts to the family and wish their son well on his road to recovery,” Virginia Beach police said in a news release. “It is this spirit of determination that carries us forward, knowing that with every case we solve, we bring hope and healing to the victims.”

