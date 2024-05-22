Fourth person charged in Plumstead cockfifghting ring case. Spectator charged with felony

A New Jersey man is facing a felony charge for attending a cockfighting event earlier this year at a large-scale animal fighting operation in Plumstead.

Mario Aldape-Palma, 56, of Princeton, was among more than a dozen men who allegedly fled after police investigating an animal abuse tip interrupted a fight in progress on Feb. 18.

Plumstead police charged Aldape-Palma with attending an event involving animal fighting, a felony offense that carries a potential seven year prison sentence. He is also charged with fleeing police, a misdemeanor.

The Bucks County SPCA has rescued 49 roosters and hens that were being used as part of an active cockfighting operation at a Plumstead property. One man has been arrested and more arrests are expected, authorities said.

Aldape-Palma was arraigned May 17 and released from Bucks County Correctional Center after posting $15,000 bail. He had no legal representative as of May 21, according to the court docket.

Police attempted to apprehend Aldape-Palma, who they believe was a spectator, outside the garage area where the cockfighting matches were held, but he ignored commands to stop, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Aldape-Palma allegedly fled the property in his vehicle, but officers were able to capture his license plate registration and a driver’s license photo of him.

The photo matched the description of the man police attempted to stop, the affidavit said.

Aldape-Palma is the fourth person arrested in connection with the animal fighting operation at the 4-acre property in the 1000 block of North Easton Road.

Manfid Duran, 49, and his wife and Mara Duran, 50, are facing more than 100 felony and misdemeanor and summary charges including possession of animal fighting paraphernalia and animal neglect.

The couple waived their right to a preliminary hearing on the charges. They were also evicted from the property they rented after the arrests.

Cesar Cordova-Morales, 21, of Chester County also waived his right to a hearing on felony and misdemeanor charges for animal fighting and possession of animal fighting paraphernalia.

The Durans and Cordova-Morales are scheduled to appear in Bucks County Court next month for their formal arraignments.

The Bucks County SPCA, who brought charges against the Durans, removed 49 roosters, hens and young chickens from the property who were living in unhealthy and unsafe conditions.

