Fourth of July: Can you use fireworks in Coachella Valley? Depends on the city

The Fourth of July is celebrated across the Coachella Valley with pool parties, fireworks displays and the occasional drone show. But before you pony up for your own pyrotechnics to pair with your backyard barbecue, you might want to double-check the rules in your city.

Luckily, The Desert Sun is here to help. Read on to learn about different regulations across the Coachella Valley to enjoy a safe Independence Day.

Where are ‘safe and sane’ fireworks allowed?

Several public events featuring fireworks displays are planned across the valley to commemorate the Fourth of July, starting with a celebration July 3 in Coachella and continuing over the next couple days elsewhere.

However, only three local cities — Desert Hot Springs, Indio and Coachella — allow the use of private fireworks. And those cities only allow "safe and sane" fireworks, which usually have sparklers at the end of a stick, are non-explosive and are labeled with an official seal from the State Fire Marshal. Illegal fireworks in California include bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers, among others.

Meanwhile, private fireworks are fully banned in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, La Quinta and Indian Wells.

Some cities allow "safe and sane" fireworks.

In Indio, the “safe and sane” fireworks are only allowed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., so don’t go planning a midnight sparkler show for your friends. The use of any prohibited fireworks comes with the risk of a $2,000 fine for your first offense.

An Indio spokesperson noted in an email that the city’s police department “will be doing proactive patrols throughout the city including both uniformed and (non-uniformed) personnel to look for illegal use and activity of fireworks and will also be utilizing drones to pinpoint the location of illegal firework use.”

When to purchase fireworks

State law allows vendors with permits to sell certain fireworks from June 28 through July 6, though cities may have their own stipulations.

Indio allows for the purchase of fireworks on the same dates that the state does, with a city-issued permit required. The same timespan and permit requirement apply in Coachella, except that the sale of "safe and sane" fireworks concludes at noon July 5.

In Desert Hot Springs, the sale of "safe and sane" fireworks begins on June 28 and is allowed to continue until 10 p.m. July 4.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 4th of July: Here are fireworks laws in each Coachella Valley city