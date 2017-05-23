Fourth-Grade Teacher Pleads Guilty to Kissing Boy, 10, on the Lips for Gummy Bears

A Florida elementary school teacher was caught on surveillance footage trading gummy bears in exchange for a kiss from a 10-year-old male student, cops said.

Fourth-grade teacher Brian Kornbluth, 28, pleaded guilty to a charge of battery last week.

The teacher at the Boca Raton charter school Somerset Academy was arrested back in February after another teacher reported “unusual requests” to the principal, cops said.

The boy told police he was called down to the empty classroom at about 7:25 a.m. to get gummy bears. That’s when surveillance cameras, which the principal purposely positioned to face Kornbluth’s desk, caught him briefly kissing the student on the lips.

The boy’s sister also alleged that Kornbluth kissed her on the lips once the previous year, which Kornbluth denied. Police said he admitted to kissing the boy.

Kornbluth is reportedly still allowed to teach while on probation. His attorney said he is not currently in a classroom, but does plan to continue his career in education.

The police department has additionally received some backlash by critics who say the release of the video is inappropriate.

“Some folks in the media think it is important for you to see it, so we follow the law to the best of our ability," the Boca Raton Police Chief said in a statement posted to Facebook.

