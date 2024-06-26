Fourth damaging storm since April 1 moves through Joplin

Jun. 26—Another severe storm — the fourth in less than three months — rolled through the Joplin area Wednesday morning, leaving behind more building and tree damage and scattered power outages.

Thunderstorms moved from north to south along the Missouri-Kansas state line early Wednesday morning, hitting Joplin and Neosho, and causing damage in both towns.

The more serious reports of damage were in Neosho, where the roof was folded away from parts of the Westco Home Furnishings building, 901 S. Neosho Blvd. The store was closed Wednesday afternoon as management worked to repair the roof and remove damaged inventory.

Neosho fire Chief Aaron Houk said another building lost siding and large trees or tree limbs had to be removed from at least seven sites in the city.

Houk said there were no reports of injuries in Neosho.

In Joplin, the city's tree limb drop-off site, 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., was opened again Wednesday and will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday for residents to dispose of tree limbs.

Chad Weller, assistant director for public works in Joplin, said he got the call from crews at 1:30 p.m. that they had completed sweeping the city for limbs in roads and on city-owned property.

He said they had been called to more than 60 locations across town, including the 1100 block of Main Street, where there was damage to a building.

"There were scattered reports of tree damage all across town," Weller said. "From A Street and Maiden Lane and South Jackson Street and C Street up north to the 3700 block of Hawthorn and a number of locations on 32nd Street and dozens of points in between, we had isolated pockets of damage."

Power lines also were down in parts of Southwest Missouri.

The National Weather Service in Springfield reported a line of storms moved south from the eastern edge of Kansas, along the state line and east to Missouri Highway 65.

Eric Wise, a meteorologist with the weather service, said sustained wind speeds of 49 mph in Joplin and 59 mph in Neosho along with gusts from 60 to 80 mph were reported across the region.

The line formed north of Kansas City and moved straight south, hitting Joplin around 5:30 a.m. and Neosho around 6 a.m. with heavy rain, wind and lightning.

"Rainfall rates were heavy, but the storms were moving very quickly, so they didn't last that long in any one place," Wise said. "The Joplin airport weather station reported about seven-tenths of an inch of rain."

This was the fourth damaging storm to hit the area in three months.

—A storm April 1 damaged buildings and trees in Carthage, causing heavy damage near the Carthage square and in Carthage's Municipal Park.

—A storm May 2 caused a weak tornado in the Oscie Ora Acres area of Carl Junction west of Missouri Highway 171 that blew down several large trees on homes, blew down fences and damaged roofs in other areas of rural Jasper County.

—Storms May 6 brought EF0 and EF1 tornadoes that ripped through Joplin from 32nd Street to north of Duquesne and from Gum Road southwest of Carthage to around the Carthage Golf Course.