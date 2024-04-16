Fourth body recovered in Maryland bridge collapse

The body of a fourth victim in last month’s collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has been recovered, officials said Monday.

The body was discovered trapped inside a construction vehicle, according to the unified command group in charge of recovery. The identity of the deceased was not released by authorities at the request of family.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott in a statement lauded the teams and agencies that assisted in recovering the victim. Scott also said his government will continue do everything it can to help the victims’ families “persevere through this unthinkable tragedy.”

“I am grateful for the work of the salvage teams for their effort to recover the fourth victim, as well as the MD State Police, MD Transit Authority Policy, and the FBI who responded to help bring closure for this family,” he said.

“Our hearts continue to break for the loved ones of these victims," Scott continued. "Our entire city remains with them, joining them in mourning and in healing now that one more of their loved ones has been brought home. For those still waiting, we join them in their hope and grief that they will have the same closure soon.”

Earlier this month, the body of a third victim, 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, was recovered.

Suazo-Sandoval, described in a statement by the unified command as a construction worker, was one of six people believed dead in the March 26 collapse after a cargo ship struck a bridge support.

Two other victims were recovered from a vehicle in the water on March 27. They were identified as Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, who was from Guatemala and lived in Dundalk, Maryland; and Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, who was from Mexico and lived in Baltimore, authorities said.

Earlier on Monday, two senior law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation told NBC News that the FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the cargo ship that slammed into the bridge.

The sources said some of the inquiry involves whether the crew had prior knowledge that the ship had potential mechanical problems. It will also examine the events that led up to when the vessel left the port, the sources said.

Federal agents boarded the 985-foot Dali early Monday with search warrants. Agents were on board “conducting court authorized law enforcement activity,” the Baltimore FBI confirmed Monday.

